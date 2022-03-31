StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 856,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

