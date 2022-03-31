StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.36.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,023,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 666,333 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 659.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

