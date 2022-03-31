StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,584. The company has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.28.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediciNova (MNOV)
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.