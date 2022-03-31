StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGNX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

MacroGenics stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 908.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

