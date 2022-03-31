StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.11. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after acquiring an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

