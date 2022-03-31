StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $691.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,345,000 after buying an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.