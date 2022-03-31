StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

EXTR opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

