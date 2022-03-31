StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Cowen dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $293.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.78. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

