StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

ERII stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 977,186 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,732,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 275,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 673,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

