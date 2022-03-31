StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dover (NYSE:DOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $160.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover has a 1 year low of $135.68 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.67.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

