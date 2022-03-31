StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

CommScope stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 230,330 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CommScope by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 248,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

