StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Coeur Mining by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Coeur Mining by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 173,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

