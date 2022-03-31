StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Civeo stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.50 million, a P/E ratio of -160.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.31. Civeo has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,540 shares of company stock worth $2,306,389 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

