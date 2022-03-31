StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.
Shares of GIB opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
About CGI (Get Rating)
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
