StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.