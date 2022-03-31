StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.60. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

