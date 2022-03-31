StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

