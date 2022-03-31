StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACH. HSBC upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
NYSE:ACH opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.64. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
