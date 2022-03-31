StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AAR will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,377 shares of company stock worth $7,066,811. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AAR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AAR by 77.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 144,706 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth $250,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in AAR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.