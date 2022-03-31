StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WES. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of WES stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

