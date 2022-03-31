StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.70. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $116.54 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 65.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $661,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $859,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 101.1% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

