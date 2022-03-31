StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

VIAV opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -270.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849,131 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 470.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

