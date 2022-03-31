StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.02. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Fire Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 124.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

