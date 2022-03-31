StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TLYS. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TLYS opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $288.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

