StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TEL stock opened at $133.59 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $125.48 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $375,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,329,000 after acquiring an additional 327,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

