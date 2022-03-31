StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of SF opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,619,000 after purchasing an additional 743,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,428,000 after purchasing an additional 90,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 368,025 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

