StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seaboard (NYSE:SEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,114.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,535.00 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

