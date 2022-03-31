StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seaboard (NYSE:SEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,114.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,535.00 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00.
