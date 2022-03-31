StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE REG opened at $72.39 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

