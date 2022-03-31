StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

