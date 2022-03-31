StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of POLA opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Polar Power by 629.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Polar Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Polar Power in the second quarter valued at about $733,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Polar Power in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Polar Power by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

