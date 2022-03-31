StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.
Shares of PTR stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.66. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81.
PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
