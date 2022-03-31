StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $365.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

