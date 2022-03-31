StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $207.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.58. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

