StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. increased their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

NYSE:NEM opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

