StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Shares of MTH opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

