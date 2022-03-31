StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.
Shares of MTH opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.75.
In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.