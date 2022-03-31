StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of MCFT opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

