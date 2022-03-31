StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $348.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

