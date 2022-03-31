StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
LXFR opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $472.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Luxfer by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
