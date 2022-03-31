StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

KRG opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 322,152 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 807.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

