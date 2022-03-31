StockNews.com Begins Coverage on James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in James River Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of James River Group by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 359,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 105,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

