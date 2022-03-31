StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $66.17 on Thursday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,647,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after buying an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in iRobot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

