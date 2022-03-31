StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

