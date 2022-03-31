StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INFI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

INFI opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

