StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

HOV stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $146.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $565.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,024.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

