StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
HOV stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $146.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $565.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
