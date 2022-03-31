StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $961.79 million, a PE ratio of -303.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

