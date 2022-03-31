StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

GSBD opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

