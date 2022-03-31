StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.
GSBD opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.