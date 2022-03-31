StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,729 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,097,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $18,802,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

