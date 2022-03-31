StockNews.com Begins Coverage on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $333.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $8,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,096,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

