StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

