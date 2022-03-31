StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,167,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 56,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 334,689 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.