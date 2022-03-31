StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

NYSE:CPK opened at $138.24 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.